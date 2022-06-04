BREAKING: Ruling APC Appeal Committee Nullifies Benue Governorship Primary

SaharaReporters had last week reported that a priest of the Catholic Church Diocese of Gboko, Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, won the primary, defeating his closest contender, Barnabas Gemade.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2022

The All Progressives Congress has nullified the governorship primary held in Benue State.

The nullification, SaharaReporters learnt, was recommended in a report sent to the APC headquarters in Abuja, so as to save the party from the agony of not fielding a candidate in the coming 2023 general elections.

Alia, who was suspended by the church after his declaration of interest to run for the post in the 2023 general elections, contested against the former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mike Aondoakaa, and the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gemade.

Meanwhile, after the primary, a report of the APC Gubernatorial appeal of Benue State was written to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in Abuja by Uzoamaka Onyeama, chairman, Gyang Gyand, secretary and Lawal Narogo, Member.

The report obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday reads, “The few result sheets the aspirants presented to us had more curiously no agent of the guber aspirants or agent of the declared candidate to prove the results sheets produced and declared genuine.

“It is the submission of the Appeal committee members that form the foregoing, the past event of Zamfara State and the most latest and potent danger of Anambra State; that no governorship primary held in Benue State and we recommend as follows; that the NWC cancel in its entirety the gubernatorial primary election in Benue State and conduct a fresh election.”

On May 26, it was reported that Adamu, APC National Chairman set up 28 sub-committees to conduct governorship election primaries across the country.

The chairmen of the committees include; Chief. Tonie Obiefuna (Abia), Gambo Lawan (Adamawa), Omoba Tunde Ajibulu (Akwa Ibom), Hon. Umar Bature (Bauchi), Sen. K Gwadabe (Benue), Hon. Othman jalaba (Enugu), Sen. Tijjani Kaura (Kano), H.E Ali Saad B/Kudu (Kebbi), Barr. Anachina Henry (Kaduna), Larry Odeh (Rivers), Chief Lawrence Onuchukwu (Taraba) and Hon. Babagana Tijjani Banki (Zamfara).

