Central Bank Will No Longer Keep Sensitive Election Materials – Electoral Body, INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed its plan not to keep sensitive election materials in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the electioneering period.

According to Channels TV, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the electoral body, made this known while responding to questions in an ongoing dialogue on elections in Abuja.

He precisely noted that, beginning from the Ekiti State Governorship election, INEC would not keep its sensitive materials with the CBN.

The Chairman further clarified that this decision was to ensure that electoral materials for the lined-up elections were not compromised.

Recall that many civil organisations and concerned individuals have raised serious concerns about the sanctity of elections materials kept with the CBN, after stories about the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, declaring his ambition to contest for the country’s presidential seat hit the airwaves in recent months.

Emefiele, who is allegedly involved in several corruption scandals, was being tipped to run under the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The electoral body had fixed June 18, 2022, for the conduct of Ekiti State governorship election.