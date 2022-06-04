Gunmen Abduct Ex-President Jonathan’s Cousin, Mike Ogiasa in Bayelsa

He had finished attending a meeting before his assailants swooped on him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2022

Former President Goodluck Jonathan's cousin, Mike Ogiasa, has been abducted by gunmen in Bayelsa State.

The gunmen, numbering about eight, attacked Ogiasa, a former Commissioner for Special Duties in charge of federal projects in the state, from Otuogidi in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, June 2.

ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Ogiasa, who also served as Special Adviser on Power to the state government, had finished attending a meeting before his assailants swooped on him.

Meanwhile, the abductors were yet to establish contact with any member of Ogiasa's family to make demands since the incident occurred.

No group had also claimed responsibility for the kidnap of Ogiasa, who is the son of a former traditional ruler of Otuoke community.

The abduction was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Asinim Butswat.

According to Butswat, a combined investigative effort involving security agencies had been launched with a view to rescuing Ogiasa and arresting the culprits.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Buhari Government, Nigerian Army Must Fish Out Security Personnel Aiding Killings, Kidnapping In South-East – Civil Societies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stop Ongoing Criminalities If You Want Nnamdi Kanu’s Freedom From Detention – IPOB Warns Trouble Makers In South-East
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Terrorists Claim Responsibility For Another Kogi State Explosion, Killing Of Masquerade, Other
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Should Personally Lead Peace Talks With Us To End Insecurity —Bandit Leader Says In Video
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army, Police In Search Of ESN Arresting Harmless Citizens —Orlu Residents
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity The Bandits I Met In Niger Forest Claimed They Didn’t Know Who Abducted Kagara Students — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants To Select Consensus Candidate Among Themselves Before Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Full Statement Released By 11 Ruling APC Northern Governors Asking Buhari To Pick Southern Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC May Punish Tinubu Over Outburst Against Buhari – National Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Seven South-West Presidential Aspirants In Ruling APC Meet Today To Decide Possible Consensus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Planned Meeting With APC Presidential Aspirants Shifted, President May Announce ‘Anointed' Candidate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 11 APC Northern Governors Ask Buhari To Pick Southern Presidential Aspirant, Governor Badaru Withdraws From Primary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics None Of 24 Kwara State Lawmakers Initiated Bill Since 2019 — Anti-Corruption Group, ENetSuD
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Government, Nigerian Army Must Fish Out Security Personnel Aiding Killings, Kidnapping In South-East – Civil Societies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari May Meet Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants By 7pm After Return From Ghana Trip, Announce ‘Anointed' Candidate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stop Ongoing Criminalities If You Want Nnamdi Kanu’s Freedom From Detention – IPOB Warns Trouble Makers In South-East
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Terrorists Claim Responsibility For Another Kogi State Explosion, Killing Of Masquerade, Other
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad