Gunmen Abduct Ex-President Jonathan’s Cousin, Mike Ogiasa in Bayelsa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan's cousin, Mike Ogiasa, has been abducted by gunmen in Bayelsa State.

The gunmen, numbering about eight, attacked Ogiasa, a former Commissioner for Special Duties in charge of federal projects in the state, from Otuogidi in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, June 2.

Ogiasa, who also served as Special Adviser on Power to the state government, had finished attending a meeting before his assailants swooped on him.

Meanwhile, the abductors were yet to establish contact with any member of Ogiasa's family to make demands since the incident occurred.

No group had also claimed responsibility for the kidnap of Ogiasa, who is the son of a former traditional ruler of Otuoke community.

The abduction was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Asinim Butswat.

According to Butswat, a combined investigative effort involving security agencies had been launched with a view to rescuing Ogiasa and arresting the culprits.