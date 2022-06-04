ISWAP Terrorists Claim Responsibility For Another Kogi State Explosion, Killing Of Masquerade, Other

The Islamic State-backed faction of the Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād has again claimed responsibility for an explosion which occurred in the Idoji area of the Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

SaharaReporters had reported how an explosion last Thursday evening claimed two lives including a masquerade in the community.

A resident of the area had stated that the explosion occurred when some people, including masquerades, gathered to celebrate the annual Echane festival in Okene.

He disclosed that the sound of the explosion affected many residents of the area, adding that a man whose name and address were yet to be identified lost two of his legs, while many others sustained injuries.

The source added that one of the victims of the explosion died on the way to Okengwe General Hospital where the victims were taken to, for medical treatment.

The explosion in Okene came few days after a similar explosion occurred in a beer parlour in Kabba, where 11 persons were injured.

ISWAP in a statement during the weekend said the attack was carried out by “soldiers of the caliphate.”

The group said 20 persons were injured while a woman, her child and others were burnt in the explosion.

ISWAP had also claimed responsibility for the explosion in Kabba, Kogi West Senatorial District.

If the attacks were executed by the insurgents as claimed, it, therefore, indicates the terror group is moving towards the Southern part of Nigeria.