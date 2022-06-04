Muslim Mob Burns Security Man To Death For Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja

The vigilante was beaten and stoned before he was set ablaze by the mob.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2022

A yet-to-be-identified security man and member of a vigilance group in Abuja has been lynched by a muslim mob for alleged blasphemy against Allah.

The members of the vigilance group guarding the Timber shed market at the Federal Housing Estate in Abuja had wanted to arrest some residents wandering around the market in the early hours of Saturday.

File Photo

According to some residents, the men appealed to the vigilance group to free them in the name of Allah but one of the vigilantes kicked and made comments said to be blasphemous and insulting to Allah.

An eyewitness who spoke on anonymity confirmed that the vigilante was beaten and stoned before he was set ablaze by the mob.

“Omo, they just killed someone and burnt him to ashes for blasphemy at Federal Housing, Lugbe, by Timber shed. This time round, it was a fellow muslim they killed,” a witness said.

Recall that Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State was also killed and her body was burnt weeks ago by fellow students after she was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad(SAW).

