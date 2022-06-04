Nigerian Police Hunt For Woman Who Abandoned Baby With Placenta Still Attached In Bauchi

The Bauchi State command of the Nigeria Police Force has launched a manhunt for a woman who reportedly abandoned her newborn baby boy with his placenta still attached in an uncompleted building in the Sarkin Kudu area of Bogoro local government area.

The woman reportedly dumped the baby on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, said the baby had been taken to a hospital for checkup.

Wakil said, “On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at about 8.30am, some Good Samaritans of the community went to the Bogoro Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that on their way to the farm, they discovered an abandoned baby crying in an uncompleted building. Upon receiving the complaint, the DPO and his team moved to the scene and took the abandoned baby to the Bogoro General Hospital for medical check-up.

“After the medical doctors have certified that the baby is healthy, they handed the baby to the Social Welfare Department of Bogoro Local Government Area. Investigation is still in progress. We are trying to expand the investigation to look for the mother of the baby and further our investigation to know why she abandoned the baby in that manner.”

Speaking to journalists on Friday, a Social Worker in the area said that the baby was found by residents of the area who were now taking care of the baby.

She said, "Our office received a report yesterday (Thursday) that a newborn baby boy was abandoned in Sarkin Kudu. Before we got there, the newborn baby had been picked up by one of the women in the area who had started taking care of him.

"He is now doing well and in good condition. We have also informed the security agents and investigation is ongoing to get the mother of the baby."