Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory Command, has disclosed the identity of a man lynched by a Muslim mob in Abuja on Saturday for alleged blasphemy.

The police identified the victim as Ahmad Usman who was said to be a 30-year-old man, stating that the law enforcement personnel had begun an investigation into the matter.

This was confirmed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh.

She said, “Normalcy has since been restored to the area concerning the situation while monitoring, and surveillance of the area continues.

"Residents are, however, urged to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension of any kind from any quarters as discrete investigation continues to unravel facts surrounding the ugly incident and to effect the arrest of the perpetrators therein.

“We understand that one Ahmad Usman a 30 years old member of the local vigilante around Tipper garage at Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe Area of the Federal Capital Territory got into an argument with a Cleric (Mallam) whose name is yet unknown from the same area.

“The heated argument degenerated into an outbreak of violence that led to the murder and setting ablaze of Ahmad Usman by the enraged mob mobilised by the clergy numbering about 200.”

The police also stated that its officers intervened and that they were able to stop the violence from escalating.

“Upon the receipt of this information, a quick intervention team comprising of The Surveillance and Ambush team of the Command attached to the Lugbe Divisional Police Headquarters was drafted to the scene where the enflamed victim was rescued suffering severe degrees of burn and taken immediately to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on call.”

“Also, The Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, condemned the indiscriminate resort to jungle justice. We’re outright against jungle justice. The law is against, and adequate sanctions will be meted on subscribers of this crude and dastardly act.”