Opposition Party, PDP Reschedules Primary Elections In Lagos, Imo, Benue, Katsina

The approved repeat primaries for Ahiazu State Constituency and Orsu State Constituency in Imo State.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2022

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved repeat primaries in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina states.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Saturday, explained that it took the decision after very careful deliberations on the reports of the electoral and appeal panels on the congresses held in those states.

The approved repeat primaries for Ahiazu State Constituency and Orsu State Constituency in Imo State will hold on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

While that of Musawa, Zango, Dandume State Constituencies in Katsina State, Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency of Imo State and Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State shall hold on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The Lagos State House of Representatives Primaries (24 Federal Constituencies) is slated for Monday, June 6, 2022.

The statement partly read, “Furthermore, the Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State, Enugu West Senatorial Districts of Enugu State, as well as Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency and Yakuur II State Constituency, both of Cross River State earlier scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, have been cancelled.

“All party members in the affected states should please take note.”

Saharareporters, New York

