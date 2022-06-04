Over 200 Persons Hospitalised In Kano State Over Suspected Chemical Poisoning

No fewer than 200 persons were on Friday hospitalised after inhaling chemicals from a cylinder dismantled by metal scrappers in Sharada Quarters of Kano State.

The victims numbering about 201, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, after suffering chemical poisoning were taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Sharada Industrial Hospital and Ja’en Hospital, for urgent medical attention.

This was confirmed by the Kano State coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Nuradeen Abdullahi, who said: “The cylinder chemical explosion occurred on Friday at about 4pm, at Sharada Industrial Area. The victims were suffocated and unconscious.”

An eyewitness, Sani Muhammad, said the victims collapsed and became unconscious after inhaling the toxic substance.

He said the chemicals contained in the cylinder escaped into the air and made those who inhaled it become unconscious.

The Chief Medical Director of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Hussaini Muhammad, confirmed that they received over 70 victims out of which, 65 were now in stable condition.

“Thirty-five victims received treatment at Sharada Industrial Hospital and 96 at Ja’en Hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Humanitarian Affairs Permanent Secretary, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo paid a visit to the victims at the hospital.

She was representing the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Faruk.

The minister commended the hospitals' management, NEMA, SEMA and the Nigerian Red Cross, for their support to the victims during the incident.

She assured that the ministry would support the victims.