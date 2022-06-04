Stop Ongoing Criminalities If You Want Nnamdi Kanu’s Freedom From Detention – IPOB Warns Trouble Makers In South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that those responsible for the increasing crime rate in the South-East are those who do not want Nnamdi Kanu out of the detention of the Department of States Services.

IPOB, in a statement by Emma Powerful, its spokesperson, on Saturday alleged that enemies of the region had gone on a killing spree and blame same on the group and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The group said the world should take note that the crimes were usually perpetrated days to the trial of Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja to intimidate the judiciary not to release Kanu.

It further alleged that for every attack on strangers in the South-East region, Igbos in the North suffer same fate, they are “stopped on the road, marched out of their vehicles and killed.”

According to the statement, some of the incidents are not reported in the media.

IPOB said, “Biafrans should take cognizance of the timing of these heinous and barbaric acts of violence and murder. Our people and the world community should note that most of these heinous killings happen a few days before our Leader's court dates. For instance- the army couple, the house of assembly member, the pregnant Hausa woman. These killings could not reasonably have been done or perpetrated by IPOB.

“These atrocities are being committed by people who want to ensure that our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU doesn't come out from DSS custody and nobody who is genuinely interested in his release will be involved in these criminalities going on in the South East. How can the killing of our own people whom our leader Mazi Nnamdi is fighting for their liberation and freedom help in securing his release?

“It will only complicate his case and turn our people against him and against the Biafran cause which is what the Nigeria government wants and working with politicians and certain compromised elements in our land through its security agencies and terrorist herdsmen towards.

“Again, these killings are also calculated to intimidate and blackmail the judiciary who might be open to granting him justice because our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has no case to answer.

“How many Nigerian judges do you think would be bold and courageous enough to order the release of a person whose group are accused of killing security operatives and destroying government properties?

“Therefore our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wants any genuine person who genuinely desires his freedom from this hell of torture to stop all forms of criminalities going on in the region and ensure he or she works in tandem with the structure he put in place and joined with them to move this struggle forward.

“The North enjoys such luxuries and criminalities going on here but certainly not Igbos. Can you imagine how difficult it is to get our people in custody released or secure their bail?

“Some of the judges and prosecutors have their relatives who are security operatives who were allegedly killed by people alleged to be IPOB members even though we know they are not IPOB members.

“Each time some of these killings occur in the East, our people are killed in the North, and some are stopped on the road, marched out of their vehicles and killed. These things are usually not reported by media houses in Nigeria.”