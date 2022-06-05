Anti-Corruption Group, HEDA Asks Chartered Accountants' Institute, ICAN To Punish Nigerian Accountant-General, Idris Over Alleged N170bn Fraud

An anti-corruption group, the Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Center) has asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to Investigate and punish Idris Ahmed for alleged N170 billion fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



According to a letter signed by the Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, the organisation urged ICAN to put all the necessary measures in place to protect its good reputation before members like Idris Ahmed destroy it.

Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation,

SaharaReporters had reported how the EFCC detained Idris for 17 days over alleged fraud.



Idris was released on bail from the custody of the anti-graft agency last Wednesday night in Abuja.



Operatives of the anti-corruption agency on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested Idris in "connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion (Eighty Billion Naira only)”.





He was later linked to another fraud running into N90 billion.



The statement signed by the Chairman of HEDA, Suraju, and obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, charged ICAN to rise immediately and protect its image before men like Ahmed Idris tarnish it since he is a member of ICAN.



It read in part, "Following the arrest and detention of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently over alleged links to N170 billion fraud, the Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Center) has called on Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to subject Ahmed to the institute’s Disciplinary Tribunal for thorough investigation and sanction."



The statement described Ahmed Idris as a qualified Chartered Accountant appointed to manage the Federation’s Accounts. It, however, added that Idris "allegedly ended up abusing the trust placed on him by the good people of Nigeria and the government".



"He has contravened the Professional Code of Conduct and Guide for members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria,” it noted.



The statement further read, “By virtue of paragraph 12.0 of the Code of Conduct, a Chartered Accountant is required at all times to comply with the Fundamental Principles of the Institute. These fundamental principles are: integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour.



“It is apparent that Ahmed has breached all the above stated fundamental principles and ethical standards of the Institute by the allegations of embezzlement and stealing public funds, resulting in his arrest and detention by the EFCC.



“It's on this note that we call on ICAN to refer our complaint to the Accountants’ Disciplinary Tribunal for proper investigation and maximum sanctions be imposed on its member (Idris Ahmed) so as to deter other members of the noble profession and Institute from subjecting the profession to disrepute and further embarrassing the Institute and the Federal Republic of Nigeria."



The group reiterated its resolve to protect and promote universally recognised human rights, public accountability, transparency and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with international best standards.



“We are set to work for this country, our mandate and exploits in the past remain our driving force. We shall not shudder nor recede in the face of any form of injustice, maladministration or mismanagement of public resources no matter whose ox is gored.



"What we need in this course is support from some institutions like the judiciary and the media to remake Nigeria for the betterment of all and sundry,” the statement added.