BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church

Many members of the congregation were shot and slaughtered.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2022

Suspected terrorists have attacked a church in Ondo State, with a yet-to-be-ascertained number of people killed while scores were injured.

The incident was said to have occurred at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the church is behind Olowo of Owo palace.

One of the videos of the incident obtained by SaharaReporters shows that children were also killed in the attack. 

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on her mobile line were not successful as she did not pick up. She also did not reply to a text message sent to her.  

Saharareporters, New York

