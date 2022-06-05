British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing has reacted to the terrorist attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

On Sunday, terrorists attacked the church, killing scores of worshippers and injuring many others.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

SaharaReporters gathered that the church is behind Olowo of Owo's palace.

One of the videos of the incident obtained by SaharaReporters shows that many children and women were killed in the attack.

Reacting in a tweet, Laing condemned the attack and extended her sympathies to the victims and their families.

She tweeted, “Terrible news today from Owo in Ondo state. I condemn those responsible for this horrific crime. I extend my sympathies to all those affected."