Buhari Condemns Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church, Says Sorrow Awaits Killers On Earth And In Afterlife

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of worshippers on Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo Kingdom, Ondo State, describing it as heinous.

According to Buhari, only "fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter".

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity and obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, Buhari offered his condolences to the families of the deceased persons, the Catholic Church and Ondo government.

"President Buhari mourns the dead, condoles with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succour to the wounded.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” the President said.

Some terrorists on Sunday attacked members of the church, killing many people, mostly women and children.