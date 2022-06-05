Consensus Candidate: APC South-West Governors, Leaders Meet Tinubu, Osinbajo, Other Ruling Party's Yoruba Presidential Aspirants

Eleven northern APC governors had backed a southern aspirant for the Presidency

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2022

Leaders and governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress from the South-West on Saturday met with presidential aspirants from the region in Abuja. 

 

It was learnt that the meeting, held to discuss how the leaders and aspirants from the South-West could present a united front and put their support behind a candidate, dragged on into Sunday morning. 

This led Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, to withdraw from the presidential race, according to a statement from the governors on Saturday night.

The governors who signed the statement include Bello Masari, Katsina; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna; Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi; Simon Lalong, Plateau; Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano; Bello Matawalle, Zamfara; Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe; Babagana Zulum, Borno; Sani Bello, Niger; and Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa.

 

The governors present at the meeting were Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, who is also a presidential aspirant.

 

Akeredolu tweeted on Sunday morning, after the meeting, "I attended the APC Southwest Leaders meeting with APC Presidential Aspirants from the region held in Abuja." 

 

https://t.co/raDqhW5EAX

 

Other APC leaders from the South-West who were present at the meeting include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, former National Chairman of the party, Bisi Akande and former Governor of Ogun, Olusegun Osoba. 

 

The seven presidential aspirants from the South-West are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu; Governor Fayemi of Ekiti State; former Ogun governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice; a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; and Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare.

 

However, the decision reached by the APC leaders from the South-West regarding having a consensus candidate could not be ascertained yet. 

 

 

Saharareporters, New York

