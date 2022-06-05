Governor Akeredolu, Security Agencies Must Fish Out Terrorists Who Carried Out "Ungodly Attack" On Ondo Church —Adegboruwa

Adegboruwa called on the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and security agents to ensure they fish out the perpetrators of the evil act.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2022

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has condemned Sunday's attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State. 

Suspected terrorists on Sunday, invaded St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, behind the palace of the Olowo of Owo. Many members of the congregation were shot and slaughtered. 

In a statement, Adegboruwa called on the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and security agents to ensure they fish out the perpetrators of the evil act. 

Adegboruwa described the attack as ungodly, adding that "whether in the mosque or church, innocent worshippers should not be killed in the course of the practice of their faith."

He added, “My appeal is to all those who have grievances to adopt the rule of law to ventilate them. The bloodshed in the land is too much and no reason can be advanced for this desperate act of wickedness.

”Owo being the hometown of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, I pray that this dastardly act has nothing to do with his principled stand on national issues such as restructuring, resource control, power rotation, restriction on open grazing and state police.

”The Governor has been at the forefront of the implementation of the regional security outfit, Amotekun, which has been hugely successful in crime reduction. I urge him not to relent in any of these noble pursuits, if that is the genuine desire of the people that he represents.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the innocent souls that were brutally terminated, the Catholic Church and the people and government of Ondo State.

”I hope in no time, the perpetrators will all be fished out and dealt with according to law. May Nigeria survive.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack Is Proof Boko Haram Terrorists Are Now In South-West Nigeria—Islamic Group, MURIC
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Insecurity How Hoodlums Attacked Hausa Community In Ondo After Terrorists Struck Church, Killed Worshippers—Local Chief
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Insecurity British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Apex Group, Afenifere Says Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church Directed At Governor Akeredolu Over Amotekun, Anti-Open Grazing Law
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack: Nigeria Police Deploy Anti-bomb Squad To Crime Scene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Attack Church In Benue, Abduct Priest's Cook
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics You're Cowards, Betrayers For Supporting Southern Presidential Candidate— Northern Groups Lambast Region's APC Governors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack Is Proof Boko Haram Terrorists Are Now In South-West Nigeria—Islamic Group, MURIC
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS National Assembly Workers To Begin Indefinite Strike Over Non-payment Of Entitlements
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
News Governor Akeredolu Sheds Tears At Scene Of Ondo Terrorist Attack, Says 'This Is A Great Massacre'
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Insecurity How Hoodlums Attacked Hausa Community In Ondo After Terrorists Struck Church, Killed Worshippers—Local Chief
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Insecurity British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Apex Group, Afenifere Says Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church Directed At Governor Akeredolu Over Amotekun, Anti-Open Grazing Law
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack: Nigeria Police Deploy Anti-bomb Squad To Crime Scene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Catholic Church Attack Is A Declaration Of War On Yoruba People —Odua Nation Agitator, Akintoye
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack: Don't Wait For Nigeria Police, Others To Defend Your People, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Amotekun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad