Governor Akeredolu Sheds Tears At Scene Of Ondo Terrorist Attack, Says 'This Is A Great Massacre'

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 05, 2022

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday shed tears at the scene of a deadly attack by terrorists in the state. 

Terrorists earlier in the day attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, the governor's hometown, killing dozens of worshippers.

Akeredolu, who was in Abuja when the incident occurred, immediately left for his hometown to visit the scene of the tragic incident. 

The governor earlier vowed that his government would "hunt down" the killers and "make them pay". 

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle following his visit to to the crime scene, Akeredolu said, "I was at the scene of the terror attack on innocent worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, today. I also visited the hospitals where survivors of the attack are receiving medical attention.


"The attack was the most dastardly act that could happen in any society.

"What happened today is tragic. No better way to qualify it. It is the most tragic event! Horrific! What we have seen in America is a child play to what has happened here. That it happened in a church, to say the least, is most condemnable. I feel terribly sad. 

"I want to express my condolences to those who lost their dear ones to this gruesome murder. This is a great massacre. 

"Our people in Ondo state will not let down their guard. This will not happen again. I have urged the Heads of Security agencies to take all necessary steps. 

"I appeal to our people to maintain calm and let the security agencies take charge. They are taking this seriously. Please, don’t take laws into your hands. The perpetrators will never escape. We are after them. And I can assure you we will get them!" 

0 Comments
