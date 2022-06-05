How Hoodlums Attacked Hausa Community In Ondo After Terrorists Struck Church, Killed Worshippers—Local Chief

Members of the church were attacked by terrorists said to be of Northern extraction during the celebration of the Pentecost Sunday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2022

Some residents on Sunday, attacked Northerners in Ogwatoghose and Ikare areas of Ondo State in retaliation for an attack by gunmen on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owa-luwa Street, in the Owo Local Government Area of the state.
Many members of the congregation were shot dead by the terrorists. One of the videos of the incident obtained by SaharaReporters shows that many women and children were killed in the attack. 
A chief in Owo town, where the incident occurred, said some residents retaliated by attacking some Hausa people (ethnic nationality from Northern Nigeria) in some areas of the town. 
The chief described the attackers as miscreants and hapless individuals who only used the opportunity to loot.  
He said, ”There is a place where the Hausas buy and sell aluminium and iron material. They were beaten and their goods were destroyed. It happened at Ogwatoghose (Owatowse) Street. 
“Opportunities to loot were not ruled out. The same attack happened at the Ikare junction area as well.
”Some of the attackers are miscreants.
To me, these are hapless people fending for themselves.” 
 

