Kidnappers Free Nigerian Customs Officer After Collecting N25 Million Ransom, Motorcycles

A customs officer, Muawiyah Gambo, abducted in Zaria, Kaduna State, has regained his freedom after the payment of a ransom of N25 million to the bandits.

Gambo, according to reports was abducted by bandits from his residence at Kofar Gayan Low-Cost Housing Estate in Zaria city, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He was abducted along with some other residents when bandits invaded the area around 9:00 pm on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria reports that most of the victims abducted along with him had been earlier released while he remained in detention.

But the Customs officer has now been released having paid the sum of N25 million.

The kidnappers also collected two motorcycles worth N1.6 million along with the ransom.

“The freed captive is currently undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital as he had sustained severe injuries on his legs following long time of chaining,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

