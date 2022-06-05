National Assembly Workers To Begin Indefinite Strike Over Non-payment Of Entitlements

It also lamented that the implementation of the Conditions of Service in the MoU which was signed in April 2021, had stopped.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 05, 2022

Members of the Parliament Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have threatened to begin an indefinite industrial action from midnight on Sunday, June 5, 2022, over the non-payment of a backlog of entitlements by the management. 
This was made known in a statement on Sunday, released through the Secretary-General of PASAN, Hammed Awofiba and titled ‘PASAN Declares Indefinite Strike to Demand Full Implementation of the Revised Conditions of Service (2018).’ 

The statement read, “The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, National Assembly Service Commission and National Assembly (chapters), at its joint congress meeting of 2nd June, 2022, resolved to embark on an indefinite strike over the failure of the National Assembly management to implement the subsisting MoU jointly signed by NASC and NASS management and PASAN on the 13th of April, 2021.

“PASAN had issued a communiqué on the 28th March, 2022, where it demanded full implementation of the subsisting MoU and the Revised Conditions of Service. It also notified the National Assembly management of 21 days, 14 days and 7 days service of notice for industrial action if by 31st May, 2022, National Assembly Management failed to comply with the congress resolution.”
According to PASAN, the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the parties include 24 months’ arrears of minimum wage/consequential adjustment but the management only paid for 16 months. 
The group said that means arrears of eight months and 13 days were still outstanding. 
It also lamented that the implementation of the Conditions of Service in the MoU which was signed in April 2021, had stopped.
“In view of this unfortunate development, the Association is embarking on an indefinite Strike commencing from 12 midnight on Sunday, 5th June, 2022,” the statement added.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Eight Suspended Ondo Journalists To Tender Apology To Mimiko For Reinstatement
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Workers Threaten Shutdown, Give Mimiko One Week To Pay Owed Salaries
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Exclusive Nasarawa Governor Al-Makura Fires State Employee For Social Media Post Expressing Her View
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Why A New Labor Party Must Lead The Quest For Socio-Economic Rights In Nigeria By Femi Falana
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Nigeria Labor Congress Set To Ramp Up Action As Strike Remains Feeble
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Ajasin Varsity Lecturers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Hoodlums Attacked Hausa Community In Ondo After Terrorists Struck Church, Killed Worshippers—Local Chief
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Governor Akeredolu Sheds Tears At Scene Of Ondo Terrorist Attack, Says 'This Is A Great Massacre'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Catholic Church Attack Is A Declaration Of War On Yoruba People —Odua Nation Agitator, Akintoye
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack Is Proof Boko Haram Terrorists Are Now In South-West Nigeria—Islamic Group, MURIC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Apex Group, Afenifere Says Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church Directed At Governor Akeredolu Over Amotekun, Anti-Open Grazing Law
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack: Nigeria Police Deploy Anti-bomb Squad To Crime Scene
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Attack Church In Benue, Abduct Priest's Cook
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack: Don't Wait For Nigeria Police, Others To Defend Your People, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Amotekun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics You're Cowards, Betrayers For Supporting Southern Presidential Candidate— Northern Groups Lambast Region's APC Governors
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity How I Survived Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church In Ondo, Priest Narrates Experience
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad