Nigeria Police Demote Officer Seen In Viral Video Dancing In Support Of Cult Group

He will be demoted from Corporal to Constable to serve as punishment for the misconduct of the officer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 05, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force has approved the punishment of reduction in rank for Matthew Isaac, a police officer seen in a viral video singing, dancing and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular confraternity (cult).

 

This was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who noted that the suspect was attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command.

According to Adejobi, Isaac will be demoted from Corporal to Constable to serve as punishment for the misconduct of the officer. 

 

He noted that the punishment followed the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial of the officer and a review of the recommended punishment for the offences of Discreditable Conduct, Promoting Secret Cults and violation of the Social Media Policy (SMP) of the Nigeria Police Force.

 

He added, “The Force is currently looking into many other disciplinary cases of unprofessionalism and misconduct by officers in encounters with members of the public.

 

“Meanwhile, orderly room trials are ongoing and decisions reached at the end of such trials will be made known as the current police administration is committed to a transparent, accountable and proactive policing system in Nigeria.

 

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, therefore charges all police officers to uphold professional ethics, discipline and the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force.

 

“He further charges them to be committed to self-discipline in line with the IGP’s policing agenda of ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards, enhancement of anti-corruption drive with a view to having the desired Police institution Nigerians deserve.”

 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi Redeployed
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Gang ‘That Can Take Down Any Security Agency’
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal Sowore’s AAC Urges Nigerians To Stand In Solidarity As Six Arrested Members Go To Court
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Elections Policemen Caught Escorting VIPs On Election Day Will Be Arrested, Says IGP
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME SDP Senatorial Candidate Natasha Akpoti Accuses Yahaya Bello Of Preventing Her From Entering Kogi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Court Remands 61-year-old Scrap Collector In Prison
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics You're Cowards, Betrayers For Supporting Southern Presidential Candidate— Northern Groups Lambast Region's APC Governors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Putin Warns U.S. Russia Will Strike New Targets If Longer-range Missiles Are Supplied To Ukraine
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Drugs Nigerian Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Intercepts Large Drug Consignments, Arrests 11 Traffickers At Lagos, Abuja Airports
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Politics Borno Ex-governor, Shettima Apologises To Osinbajo, Lawan Over 'Denigrating' Comments
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Insecurity We Shall Hunt Down Assailants And Make Them Pay — Akeredolu Reacts To Attack On Ondo Catholic Church
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Governor Akeredolu, Security Agencies Must Fish Out Terrorists Who Carried Out "Ungodly Attack" On Ondo Church —Adegboruwa
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Corruption Anti-Corruption Group, HEDA Asks Chartered Accountants' Institute, ICAN To Punish Nigerian Accountant-General, Idris Over Alleged N170bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Russian Warplanes Hit Kyiv As Several Powerful Explosions Rock Ukraine's Capital City
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America 3 Killed, 11 Injured After Another Mass Shooting In United States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections SERAP, 185 Nigerians Sue Electoral Body, INEC Over Failure To Extend Voter Registration
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Governors Who Supported 'Injurious' Southern Presidency Are All Traitors — Northern Group
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad