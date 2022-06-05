Nigeria Police Demote Officer Seen In Viral Video Dancing In Support Of Cult Group

The Nigeria Police Force has approved the punishment of reduction in rank for Matthew Isaac, a police officer seen in a viral video singing, dancing and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular confraternity (cult).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who noted that the suspect was attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command.

According to Adejobi, Isaac will be demoted from Corporal to Constable to serve as punishment for the misconduct of the officer.

He noted that the punishment followed the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial of the officer and a review of the recommended punishment for the offences of Discreditable Conduct, Promoting Secret Cults and violation of the Social Media Policy (SMP) of the Nigeria Police Force.

He added, “The Force is currently looking into many other disciplinary cases of unprofessionalism and misconduct by officers in encounters with members of the public.

“Meanwhile, orderly room trials are ongoing and decisions reached at the end of such trials will be made known as the current police administration is committed to a transparent, accountable and proactive policing system in Nigeria.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, therefore charges all police officers to uphold professional ethics, discipline and the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force.

“He further charges them to be committed to self-discipline in line with the IGP’s policing agenda of ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards, enhancement of anti-corruption drive with a view to having the desired Police institution Nigerians deserve.”