Ondo Church Attack: Nigeria Police Deploy Anti-bomb Squad To Crime Scene

The police also said efforts were ongoing to arrest the assailants.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed officers of the Explosive Ordnance Device Unit (anti-bomb squad) to the scene of Sunday's terrorist attack in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The police also said efforts were ongoing to arrest the assailants. 

Some terrorists earlier on Sunday stormed the church while the congregation were observing Mass, killing many worshippers. Children and women were said to be the biggest casualties of the attack. 

The state police commissioner, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, in a statement released through the spokesperson for the command, Funmilayo Odunlami, on Sunday, said, “The command is aware of the attack at Owo, we will give you the full details of the incident later.

“We want to implore the people of the state to be calm as all security apparatus are currently active to ensure peace in the area."

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, vowed that his government would hunt down the killers and make them pay. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Hoodlums Attacked Hausa Community In Ondo After Terrorists Struck Church, Killed Worshippers—Local Chief
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Catholic Church Attack Is A Declaration Of War On Yoruba People —Odua Nation Agitator, Akintoye
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack Is Proof Boko Haram Terrorists Are Now In South-West Nigeria—Islamic Group, MURIC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Apex Group, Afenifere Says Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church Directed At Governor Akeredolu Over Amotekun, Anti-Open Grazing Law
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack: Don't Wait For Nigeria Police, Others To Defend Your People, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Amotekun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Hoodlums Attacked Hausa Community In Ondo After Terrorists Struck Church, Killed Worshippers—Local Chief
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS National Assembly Workers To Begin Indefinite Strike Over Non-payment Of Entitlements
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Governor Akeredolu Sheds Tears At Scene Of Ondo Terrorist Attack, Says 'This Is A Great Massacre'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Catholic Church Attack Is A Declaration Of War On Yoruba People —Odua Nation Agitator, Akintoye
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack Is Proof Boko Haram Terrorists Are Now In South-West Nigeria—Islamic Group, MURIC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Apex Group, Afenifere Says Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church Directed At Governor Akeredolu Over Amotekun, Anti-Open Grazing Law
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Attack Church In Benue, Abduct Priest's Cook
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack: Don't Wait For Nigeria Police, Others To Defend Your People, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Amotekun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics You're Cowards, Betrayers For Supporting Southern Presidential Candidate— Northern Groups Lambast Region's APC Governors
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity How I Survived Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church In Ondo, Priest Narrates Experience
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad