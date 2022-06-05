Ondo Church Attack: Nigeria Police Deploy Anti-bomb Squad To Crime Scene

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed officers of the Explosive Ordnance Device Unit (anti-bomb squad) to the scene of Sunday's terrorist attack in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.



The police also said efforts were ongoing to arrest the assailants.

Some terrorists earlier on Sunday stormed the church while the congregation were observing Mass, killing many worshippers. Children and women were said to be the biggest casualties of the attack.



The state police commissioner, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, in a statement released through the spokesperson for the command, Funmilayo Odunlami, on Sunday, said, “The command is aware of the attack at Owo, we will give you the full details of the incident later.



“We want to implore the people of the state to be calm as all security apparatus are currently active to ensure peace in the area."



SaharaReporters earlier reported that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, vowed that his government would hunt down the killers and make them pay.

