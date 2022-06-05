Ondo Church Attack: Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Calls For Doctors' Assistance, Blood Donations To Save Victims' Lives

Following the massacre of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Sunday, the Nigerian Medical Association has called for blood donations to save the lives of victims.

The NMA, in a statement issued by its President, Uche R. Ojinmah, appealed to Nigerians in the affected area to go to the hospitals where the injured are being treated to donate blood to save lives.

It also charged doctors in the state to mobilise themselves to participate in the treatment of the injured persons.

The statement reads, “The NMA received with sadness the news of the wanton killing of innocent Nigerians and abduction of some citizens at Owo in Ondo State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

“The recurrent shedding of innocent blood in our dear country has been going on for far too long and it is the position of the Nigerian Medical Association that explanations, condemnations and reassurances are no longer comforting.

”The NMA hereby calls for quick intervention by our Governments and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians in every part of this nation.

“The Nigerian Medical Association commiserates with the Government and good people of Ondo State over the loss of lives and prays for the quick recovery of those injured.

“We appeal to Nigerians in the affected area of Ondo State to kindly go to the hospitals where the injured are being treated to donate blood to save lives.

"We call on all doctors in Ondo State and the environs to mobilise themselves to participate in the treatment of the injured. NMA also calls for the release in good health of those abducted.

"Let's all join hands to build a safe and secure Nigeria.”

However, the Catholic Diocese in Ondo has said no priest of the church was kidnapped during the attack. It is not yet clear if any member of the church was abducted by the terrorists.