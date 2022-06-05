Ondo Church Attack Is Proof Boko Haram Terrorists Are Now In South-West Nigeria—Islamic Group, MURIC

The Islamic group said it was proof of the existence of Boko Haram terrorists in the South-West "after their penetration into Niger and Kogi states".

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2022

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned Sunday's terrorist attack on worshippers inside St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. 

The Islamic group said it was proof of the existence of Boko Haram terrorists in the South-West "after their penetration into Niger and Kogi states".



In a statement signed by its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola and obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, the group called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the attackers.


Terrorists earlier on Sunday killed dozens of worshippers during service. 
 
The statement read, “Dozens of worshippers were killed inside the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State today, Sunday, 5th June, 2022. We strongly condemn this act of unprovoked aggression. It is inhuman, heinous, horrific and horrendous.
 
“We call for immediate arrest and prosecution of the attackers. We charge the Inspector General of Police as well as the Ondo Police Command to find the killers without delay. They must be pursued to the most remote corners of Nigeria. These murderers must have no hiding place.
 
“In particular, we implore President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Nigerian Army to get involved in the search for the killers. This latest attack is indubitable evidence of the existence of Boko Haram in the South West after their penetration into Niger and Kogi States.
 
“Going by Boko Haram modus operandi, we warn that mosques and more churches may be the next targets because this was how they started in the North. We, therefore, ask for protection for all churches and mosques in the region.
 
“MURIC sympathises with victims of this barbaric attack. Our hearts go to the families of the dead. Our prayers also go to the wounded and their dependants. We stand in solidarity with the state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in this hour of deep sadness.”

