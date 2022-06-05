Putin Warns U.S. Russia Will Strike New Targets If Longer-range Missiles Are Supplied To Ukraine

The ministry’s statement came after the Ukrainian capital was rocked by several explosions early on Sunday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2022

President Vladimir Putin has warned the West that Russia will strike new targets if the US starts supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

At least one person was reported wounded as powerful explosions rock Kyiv after weeks of calm, Al Jazeera reports. 

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the main church at Sviatohirsk Lavra, one of the country’s holiest Orthodox Christian sites, was burned down following a Russian attack.

He says street fighting is continuing in the city of Severodonetsk, where the situation remains “extremely difficult”.

Germany faces a hit of 5 billion euros ($5.4bn) a year due to Russian sanctions, according to a German newspaper.

Russia’s defence ministry says Russian strikes destroyed tanks and other armoured vehicles on the outskirts of Kyiv that had been provided to Ukraine by European countries.

The ministry’s statement came after the Ukrainian capital was rocked by several explosions early on Sunday.

Russia’s defence ministry says Russian strikes destroyed tanks and other armoured vehicles on the outskirts of Kyiv that had been provided to Ukraine by European countries.

If such missiles are supplied, “we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting,” Putin was quoted as saying in an interview with Rossiya-1 state television channel. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Russian Warplanes Hit Kyiv As Several Powerful Explosions Rock Ukraine's Capital City
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Nigeria’s UN Mission Embarrasses President Buhari
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International President Buhari Leaves For India-Africa Summit
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International President Buhari Set To Fly To Malta For CHOGM 2015
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption Switzerland Government To Transfer A Further $300 Million In Abacha Loot To Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion How Not To Squander Goodwill, Mr. President By Ibrahim Musa
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Catholic Church Attack Is A Declaration Of War On Yoruba People —Odua Nation Agitator, Akintoye
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Apex Group, Afenifere Says Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church Directed At Governor Akeredolu Over Amotekun, Anti-Open Grazing Law
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Attack: Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Calls For Doctors' Assistance, Blood Donations To Save Victims' Lives
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Terrorist Attack: Ondo Catholic Diocese Says Gunmen Killed Many, Violated Church But Denies Reports Of Priests' Abduction
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Ganduje’s Ex-Media Aide Sacked For Criticising Buhari, Dawisu Yakasai, Emerges PRP Gov Candidate In Kano
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Delegates Boycott Rescheduled Ebonyi PDP Primaries, Accuse Participants As Impersonators
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics You're Cowards, Betrayers For Supporting Southern Presidential Candidate— Northern Groups Lambast Region's APC Governors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Condemns Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church, Says Sorrow Awaits Killers On Earth And In Afterlife
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Extremists, Radical Islamists Are Preparing To Ground Nigeria For North To Retain Presidency, Group Alleges
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-Corruption Group, HEDA Asks Chartered Accountants' Institute, ICAN To Punish Nigerian Accountant-General, Idris Over Alleged N170bn Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad