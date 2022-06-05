Putin Warns U.S. Russia Will Strike New Targets If Longer-range Missiles Are Supplied To Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has warned the West that Russia will strike new targets if the US starts supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

At least one person was reported wounded as powerful explosions rock Kyiv after weeks of calm, Al Jazeera reports.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the main church at Sviatohirsk Lavra, one of the country’s holiest Orthodox Christian sites, was burned down following a Russian attack.

He says street fighting is continuing in the city of Severodonetsk, where the situation remains “extremely difficult”.

Germany faces a hit of 5 billion euros ($5.4bn) a year due to Russian sanctions, according to a German newspaper.

Russia’s defence ministry says Russian strikes destroyed tanks and other armoured vehicles on the outskirts of Kyiv that had been provided to Ukraine by European countries.

The ministry’s statement came after the Ukrainian capital was rocked by several explosions early on Sunday.

If such missiles are supplied, “we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting,” Putin was quoted as saying in an interview with Rossiya-1 state television channel.