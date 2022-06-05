Terrorist Attack: Ondo Catholic Diocese Says Gunmen Killed Many, Violated Church But Denies Reports Of Priests' Abduction

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, has condemned the gruesome killing of members of the congregation at St Francis Catholic Church observing Mass on Sunday, by terrorists.



The cleric disclosed this in a statement signed by

Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, Director, Social Communications and obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday.

In the statement, the Catholic Diocese debunked a viral news report that some priests of the church were also kidnapped by the terrorists during the attack.



The statement reads: "It is Pentecost Sunday when every Catholic is expected to be in Church to commemorate the Solemnity.



"It is so sad to say that while the Holy Mass was going on, unknown gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, leaving many feared dead and many others injured and the Church violated. The identities of the perpetrators remain unknown while the situation has left the community devastated.



"However, for now, security agencies have been deployed to the community to relatively handle the situation. At this point in the history of our dear country Nigeria, we need God’s ultimate intervention to restore peace and tranquillity.



"Meanwhile, all the Priests and Bishop in the parish are safe and non was kidnapped as the social media has it. Nonetheless, let us continue to pray for them and the good people of Owo and the state at large.



"We turn to God to console the families of those whose lives were lost to this distressing incident, and we pray for the departed souls to rest in peace. Amen."



"The Bishop appeals that we remain calm, be law-abiding and pray for peace and normalcy to return to our community, state and country," the statement said.



SaharaReporters had earlier reported the terrorist attack on the church during which many people were killed.



The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed that his government will hunt down the killers.