Terrorists Attack Church In Benue, Abduct Priest's Cook

Suspected terrorists have reportedly attacked the Reverend Father of St. Mary Immaculate Church in Aho community of Owukpa, in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack occurred on Saturday, it was learnt.

Gunmen

The PUNCH reports that the terrorists abducted the priest’s cook when they could not find their target on the church premises.

A source confirmed to the newspaper that the incident happened around evening on Saturday, throwing the community into a state of confusion.

The gunmen suddenly stormed the area and went straight to the Reverend Father’s residence.

"Unfortunately, they did not see him and they (gunmen) decided to go away with a lady found on the premises," he added.

The local government chairman, Samuel Onu, who also confirmed the attack said normalcy has returned to the community.

“Yes, there was an attack yesterday (Saturday) evening, some people came and took away the priest’s cook.

"The incident has been reported to the police and the situation in the area is calm now because some soldiers came to the place from a nearby checkpoint,” Onu said.

But the state’s police command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, said she did not have the information.