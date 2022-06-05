Yoruba Apex Group, Afenifere Says Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church Directed At Governor Akeredolu Over Amotekun, Anti-Open Grazing Law

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has described Sunday's terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, Ondo State as one directed at Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his unflinching support for security in Yoruba land.

While condemning the attack on Sunday, which resulted in the death of many worshippers, the group said the attack was targeted at Akeredolu for implementing anti-open grazing law and calling for Southern cooperation for equity and justice in Nigeria.

In a statement by the Organising Secretary of the association, Apagun Kole Omololu, the group also described the incident as a direct attack on Yoruba land.

Afenifere, which said the attack is to cause confusion in the region, vowed to hunt down the killers.

The statement reads, “The massacre in Owo Catholic church is a direct attack on Yoruba land.

“It is directed at Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his unflinching support for security in Yoruba land by championing the Amotekun security outfits, his stringent upholding of the open grazing law, and for his ‘big mouth’ about Southern co-operation for equity and justice in Nigeria.

“We will not succumb to terrorist threats or attacks.

“They will not be allowed to bring down our civilisation. We will hunt the killers down. Citizens should not take law into their own hands by attacking innocent northerners. Only the terrorists, who are mostly foreign Fulani, should be fished out and finished off by the security forces.

“This attack is to cause confusion and cause war in our land. We should not play into their hands. This evil is condemned in the strongest term.

“We commiserate with the government and people of Ondo state, the Catholic Church, the Olowo of Owo and the people of Owo. May the soul of the departed rest in peace.”