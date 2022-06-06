AAC Sets Up Committee To Probe Leonard Nzenwa’s Alleged Fraudulent Activities, Recover Party's Properties

The African Action Congress (AAC) has set up a five-man committee to probe the alleged fraudulent activities of impostor Leonard Nzenwa and his agents since 2019 and recover all the properties of the party from them.

The party also asked unsuspecting members of the public and members of the party who may have fallen victim to his alleged fraudulent activities to approach the committee with solid evidence.

The party disclosed this on Monday in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye.

The party accused Nzenwa of planning to organise primaries in the name of the party despite the ruling of the court of appeal affirming Omoyele Sowore and Malcom Fabiyi as substantive Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the party respectively.

The statement advised Nzenwa to desist forthwith from parading himself as an official of the party in his own interest, adding that any action he takes is tantamount to nullity.

The party said preparations are in top gear to conduct primaries on June 7, 2022, across the country and June 9 at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as already communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the National Working Committee of the party.

The statement read, "It has come to the notice of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party that a group of persons unknown to the party are parading themselves as leaders and are currently planning to meet to conduct 'primaries', despite the ruling of the Court confirming the authentic leadership of the party.

"We want to inform the public that such gatherings are not authorized by the National Working Committee or any sub-national leadership organ of the party. Even though it is clear that any activity conducted by these impostors is a nullity, we warn these impostors to desist forthwith in their best interests.

"The final dates for primaries as communicated to INEC by the NWC, are 7th June, 2022 across respective states and 9th June 2022 at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

"And preparations are in top gear to present the best candidates to vote for, in the general elections, come 2023.

"The party leadership has also set upa 5-person RECOVERY COMMITTEE to look into all matters surrounding fraudulent activities, carried out by the impostors and their agents.

"Recall that in 2019, our party released a widely publicized disclaimer, which warned members of the public not to have any party dealing with the impostor who was already expelled.

"However, in the spirit of justice, we are willing to help unsuspecting members of the public who may have fallen victim to the fraudsters.

"Anyone with solid evidence of fraudulent activities done in the name of the party should kindly approach the RECOVERY COMMITTEE without any delay on 08038296101, Email- [email protected]

"Our party shall continue to stand by its known principle of justice and fairness and would ensure that justice is served to all, at all times."