Akpanudoedehe, Former Ruling APC National Secretary Resigns From Party

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2022

The immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John James Akpanudoedehe, has announced his resignation from the ruling party.

Akpanudoedehe, a former Senator from the Akwa-Ibom North-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, announced his resignation via a letter on his Facebook handle.

He noted that “his decision to part ways with the APC is a tough one, but leadership entails adherence to the wishes of the vast majority of associates, allies and supporters who have shown fidelity over time and have now witnessed the obduracy of the APC in handling the candidate’s selection processes in Akwa-Ibom State.”

The former lawmaker and minister added that his resignation from APC would not in any way affect his service to the people of Akwa-Ibom State and Nigeria at large.

Also, in a letter dated 4 June 2022, and addressed to the Ward Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Offot Ward 6, Uyo, Akpanudoedehe said his decision to dump the party was a tough one.

It reads: “I write to notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), forthwith.

“Henceforth, I cease to be a member of the APC in my ward (ward 6 in Uyo LGA) or anywhere for that matter. I hereby relinquish all rights which inured to me as a member of the APC, member of the National Advisory Council and member of National Caucus of the APC.”

