Bandits On Revenge Mission Kidnap Women, Children In Katsina Community

Gunmen on Saturday invaded Farfaru and Kwari communities in the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, abducting many women and children.

The hoodlums, it was gathered, stormed Farfaru village at about 3 pm and burnt down houses, rustled domestic animals and abducted indigenes.

According to a report by Punch, the gunmen were on a reprisal. A resident explained that the assailants were angry after security men arrested some of their colleagues a few days ago.

“Only God knows the number of villagers the gunmen kidnapped. They also burnt down our houses and rustled our animals.

“Security operatives who arrived at Farfaru later saved us. The security operatives drove them back to the forest. Many of us have relocated to Jibia for our own safety,” he said.

It was learnt that another batch of gunmen stormed Kwari village around 9.30pm on Saturday when they shot many residents and rustled animals.

No death was reported in the two attacks.

Meanwhile, residents in the two communities have started moving out of their communities to the headquarters of the council in Jibia for protection.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, although he did not provide details. “Yes, it is true,” he was quoted as saying.