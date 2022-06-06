Bandits On Revenge Mission Kidnap Women, Children In Katsina Community

The hoodlums, it was gathered, stormed Farfaru village at about 3 pm and burnt down houses, rustled domestic animals and abducted indigenes.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 06, 2022

Gunmen on Saturday invaded Farfaru and Kwari communities in the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, abducting many women and children.

The hoodlums, it was gathered, stormed Farfaru village at about 3 pm and burnt down houses, rustled domestic animals and abducted indigenes.

According to a report by Punch, the gunmen were on a reprisal. A resident explained that the assailants were angry after security men arrested some of their colleagues a few days ago.

“Only God knows the number of villagers the gunmen kidnapped. They also burnt down our houses and rustled our animals.

“Security operatives who arrived at Farfaru later saved us. The security operatives drove them back to the forest. Many of us have relocated to Jibia for our own safety,” he said.

It was learnt that another batch of gunmen stormed Kwari village around 9.30pm on Saturday when they shot many residents and rustled animals.

No death was reported in the two attacks.

Meanwhile, residents in the two communities have started moving out of their communities to the headquarters of the council in Jibia for protection.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, although he did not provide details. “Yes, it is true,” he was quoted as saying.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents In Early Morning Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Abduct Mother Of APC Senatorial Candidate In Kano
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Suspected Terrorists Kill Two Passengers, Kidnap 10 In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity How Terrorists Carried Out Attack On Ondo Catholic Church, Stole Getaway Car — Resident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Police Confirm Robbery Attack On Abuja Estate, Deny Abduction Of Residents
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Five Terrorist Groups Now Competing For Blood Of Innocent Nigerians – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents In Early Morning Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News National Assembly Shut Down As Workers Begin Strike, Besiege Complex Gate Over Unpaid Entitlements, Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Akeredolu Orders That Flags Should Fly At Half-mast In Ondo For 7 Days To Mourn Church Attack Victims
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Explosives Were Used By Terrorists In Ondo Church Attack – Ex-Information Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Schools, Church Activities Suspended In Ondo Community Following Bloody Terrorist Attack On Church
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Vice-President Osinbajo Not Involved In Accident, He Encountered Auto Crash While Heading To Ondo, Offered Help To Victims — Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity How Terrorists Carried Out Attack On Ondo Catholic Church, Stole Getaway Car — Resident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International UK To Send Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine Despite Russian Threats
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
News Police Kill Three Suspected Kidnappers In Delta
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
News Buhari’s Government Is A Terrorist Government, President, APC Leaders Partied And Laughed Hours After Ondo Church Attack – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad