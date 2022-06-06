Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Highway, Burn Three Trucks, Others

Boko Haram terrorists on Monday took over the popular Damaturu-Maiduguri Road in Borno State, setting ablaze three trucks.

The incident happened along Mainok -Jakana axis of the highway around 9am.

The insurgents, who reportedly appeared in military uniforms, were said to have mounted a roadblock around Lawan Mainari village, roughly 50 kilometers away from Maiduguri.

“They set ablaze an unspecified number of vehicles after the commuters abandoned their cars and ran away,” a villager said.

In May, the insurgents opened fire on the convoy carrying policemen attached to a yet-to-be-identified presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

ISWAP while claiming responsibility for the attack said seven policemen were killed.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP have been ferocious.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgents have been largely defeated.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.