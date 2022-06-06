Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Highway, Burn Three Trucks, Others

The incident happened along Mainok -Jakana axis of the highway.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2022

Boko Haram terrorists on Monday took over the popular Damaturu-Maiduguri Road in Borno State, setting ablaze three trucks.

The incident happened along Mainok -Jakana axis of the highway around 9am.

The insurgents, who reportedly appeared in military uniforms, were said to have mounted a roadblock around Lawan Mainari village, roughly 50 kilometers away from Maiduguri.

“They set ablaze an unspecified number of vehicles after the commuters abandoned their cars and ran away,” a villager said.

In May, the insurgents opened fire on the convoy carrying policemen attached to a yet-to-be-identified presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

ISWAP while claiming responsibility for the attack said seven policemen were killed.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP have been ferocious.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgents have been largely defeated.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Bring Back Our Girls With Sani Yerima By Ike Okeke
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion #BringBackOurGirls Campaign And The Evolution Of Hashtag Activism By Theophilus Ilevbare
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Military Two Killed In Katsina Military Clash With Boko Haram
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion A Revolution Is What We Need By Araga Mohammed Dahiru
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Terrorism Boko Haram Militants Continue Killing Spree Around Chibok
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Terrorism War Against Terror: Police Top Brass In An Emergency Meeting, Restrategizes On Ways To Curb Violent Crimes
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Announces Senate President, Lawan As Presidential Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tinubu Lied, No One Can Claim To Have Made Me Nigerian President— Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Only God Can Stop Me From Becoming Atiku Abubakar’s Running Mate – Delta Governor, Okowa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics AAC Sets Up Committee To Probe Leonard Nzenwa’s Alleged Fraudulent Activities, Recover Party's Properties
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education I Never Had Opportunity To Attend School — Motorcyclist Says, Donates Writing Materials To Oyo State Pupils
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Four Persons Killed In Communal Clashes In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Count Us Out – APC National Working Committee Rejects Lawan As Consensus Presidential Candidate, Insists On Northern Governors’ Position
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Deny He Anointed Senate President, Lawan As Consensus Candidate, He Only Confided In APC Chairman – Presidency Source
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Witness Reveals How UK Ex-Convict Defrauded Lagos Hotel Of Over N4million
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Ahmad Lawan Is Rubber Stamp, He’ll Crash APC Party – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Warns National Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Police Confirm Recovery Of Three Explosive Devices, Vehicle Used By Terrorists Who Attacked Ondo Catholic Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad