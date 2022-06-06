BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents In Early Morning Attack

SaharaReporters was told that the bandits, who were armed with machetes, daggers, and cutlasses, outnumbered and overpowered the security guards and invaded some houses in the estate.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 06, 2022

A large number of armed men, suspected to be bandits, in the early hours of Monday attacked a private estate, Genuine Estate, in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“They operated in the estate for about three hours. They abducted some of the residents,” a source said, as details still remained sketchy.

The bandits who got to the estate on 6th avenue behind Efab Queens, around 1 am, left the place after 4 am.

The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, however, said the case was a robbery case, not kidnapping.

Adeh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the police had already been mobilised to the scene to ascertain how the incident happened.

 

