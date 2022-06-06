Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani Withdraws From APC Presidential Primary

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has backed out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

He announced his withdrawal during a meeting with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Former Senator Ken Nnamani

He said: “In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allow for deliberation and introspection.

“Therefore, I discontinue my aspiration and wish the party successful primary and unity of purpose so that we can win the 2023 general elections.

“I will continue to engage with the party and its leadership to make sure that the ideas and values that I cherish and propagate find strong footing in the party administration and in public leadership after election.”

Nnamani was not included on the "safe list" of 13 aspirants to the party recommended by the seven-member presidential screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by John Odigie-Oyegun.

On Friday, speculations about “disqualification” of some of the presidential aspirants were rife following the failure of Oyegun, who briefed journalists after submitting the report, to name the 13 aspirants on his committee’s shortlist.

It was later learnt that all 23 aspirants screened were cleared and qualified, but the committee recommended a “safe list” of 13 names.