Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani Withdraws From APC Presidential Primary

Nnamani was not included on the "safe list" of 13 aspirants.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2022

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has backed out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

He announced his withdrawal during a meeting with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Former Senator Ken Nnamani watchdog news

He said: “In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allow for deliberation and introspection.

“Therefore, I discontinue my aspiration and wish the party successful primary and unity of purpose so that we can win the 2023 general elections.

“I will continue to engage with the party and its leadership to make sure that the ideas and values that I cherish and propagate find strong footing in the party administration and in public leadership after election.”

Nnamani was not included on the "safe list" of 13 aspirants to the party recommended by the seven-member presidential screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by John Odigie-Oyegun.

On Friday, speculations about “disqualification” of some of the presidential aspirants were rife following the failure of Oyegun, who briefed journalists after submitting the report, to name the 13 aspirants on his committee’s shortlist.

It was later learnt that all 23 aspirants screened were cleared and qualified, but the committee recommended a “safe list” of 13 names.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Announces Senate President, Lawan As Presidential Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tinubu Lied, No One Can Claim To Have Made Me Nigerian President— Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Only God Can Stop Me From Becoming Atiku Abubakar’s Running Mate – Delta Governor, Okowa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics AAC Sets Up Committee To Probe Leonard Nzenwa’s Alleged Fraudulent Activities, Recover Party's Properties
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Politics Count Us Out – APC National Working Committee Rejects Lawan As Consensus Presidential Candidate, Insists On Northern Governors’ Position
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Deny He Anointed Senate President, Lawan As Consensus Candidate, He Only Confided In APC Chairman – Presidency Source
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Announces Senate President, Lawan As Presidential Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tinubu Lied, No One Can Claim To Have Made Me Nigerian President— Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Only God Can Stop Me From Becoming Atiku Abubakar’s Running Mate – Delta Governor, Okowa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics AAC Sets Up Committee To Probe Leonard Nzenwa’s Alleged Fraudulent Activities, Recover Party's Properties
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Education I Never Had Opportunity To Attend School — Motorcyclist Says, Donates Writing Materials To Oyo State Pupils
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Four Persons Killed In Communal Clashes In Adamawa
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Politics Count Us Out – APC National Working Committee Rejects Lawan As Consensus Presidential Candidate, Insists On Northern Governors’ Position
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Deny He Anointed Senate President, Lawan As Consensus Candidate, He Only Confided In APC Chairman – Presidency Source
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Witness Reveals How UK Ex-Convict Defrauded Lagos Hotel Of Over N4million
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Ahmad Lawan Is Rubber Stamp, He’ll Crash APC Party – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Warns National Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Police Confirm Recovery Of Three Explosive Devices, Vehicle Used By Terrorists Who Attacked Ondo Catholic Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Highway, Burn Three Trucks, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad