Five Terrorist Groups Now Competing For Blood Of Innocent Nigerians – Shehu Sani

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 06, 2022

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani Monday stated that five terrorists group are now competing with one another for the blood of innocent Nigerians.

Sani said the terrorist groups are fighting for space in Nigeria.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Monday, Sani wrote, "We have reached a point where five terror groups; Iswap, Ansaru, Darusalam, Boko Haram and Bandits are freely competing with each other for space and for the blood of the innocent."

Sani earlier via his Twitter handle warned against the molestation of Northerners living in the South following a terrorist attack on a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

According to Sani, the intent of the terrorists is to trigger vendetta and national strife.

“They spare neither worshipers in the mosques nor in the churches. The North is a daily victim of their violence,” he tweeted.

He condemned the attack on the Ondo Catholic Church, describing it as a horrible, barbaric and condemnable act of terror.

“All Nigerians must be united in denouncing the perpetrators of this heinous infamy. Everything must be done to bring the assailants to book. Enough of this bloodshed,” he wrote.

The Owo Church incident has continued to attract condemnations from within and outside the country, with repeated calls on the authorities to do the needful by protecting the sanctity of lives.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

