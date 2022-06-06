Four Persons Killed In Communal Clashes In Adamawa

Four persons have been confirmed dead in a violent conflict between Lumguda community and the Hausa settlers in Adamawa State.

The incident happened at Lafiya in the Lamurde Local Government Area as confirmed by the Lamurde Council Chairman, Bulus Daniel.

Daniel informed SaharaReporters that four people had been killed in the violent confrontation which started on Monday morning.

“Right now I’m not in town but I’m on my way back to the town. I want you to disregard fake news emanating from the area as even security personnel are not in the full picture of the situation.

“I can confirm to you that approximately four people have been killed but we do not have the full statistics of the casualties as of now,” Daniel said.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said "Monday’s violence emanated as a result of pent up anger following ceaseless attacks on innocent residents.

“Sometimes back our people came under heavy attack when they visited their farms as some of them were inflicted with matchet cuts. We told the authorities but nothing was done.

“The same thing happened today while our people were in the farm, some Lunguda people attacked them and killed one man called Sani while two others were killed on the outskirts of the town, leading to the escalation of the conflict.

“Lunguda people have been coming to Dan Isa to threaten us to vacate the land claiming that it is their ancestral land and we have paid dues on the same piece of land. All our complaints for redress fell on deaf ears,” he said.

The Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying calm had been restored.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Sulaiman Nguroje, said mass deployment of anti-riot operatives to the trouble areas had been effected.

“The DPO of the area has sent a report to the effect that there was a communal conflict. The commissioner of police immediately sent a team of mobile policemen to the area and I can assure you that the violence has been nipped in the bud,” he said.