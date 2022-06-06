Four Persons Killed In Communal Clashes In Adamawa

Daniel informed SaharaReporters that four people had been killed in the violent confrontation which started on Monday morning.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2022

Four persons have been confirmed dead in a violent conflict between Lumguda community and the Hausa settlers in Adamawa State.

The incident happened at Lafiya in the Lamurde Local Government Area as confirmed by the Lamurde Council Chairman, Bulus Daniel.

Daniel informed SaharaReporters that four people had been killed in the violent confrontation which started on Monday morning.

“Right now I’m not in town but I’m on my way back to the town. I want you to disregard fake news emanating from the area as even security personnel are not in the full picture of the situation.

“I can confirm to you that approximately four people have been killed but we do not have the full statistics of the casualties as of now,” Daniel said.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said "Monday’s violence emanated as a result of pent up anger following ceaseless attacks on innocent residents.

“Sometimes back our people came under heavy attack when they visited their farms as some of them were inflicted with matchet cuts. We told the authorities but nothing was done.

“The same thing happened today while our people were in the farm, some Lunguda people attacked them and killed one man called Sani while two others were killed on the outskirts of the town, leading to the escalation of the conflict.

“Lunguda people have been coming to Dan Isa to threaten us to vacate the land claiming that it is their ancestral land and we have paid dues on the same piece of land. All our complaints for redress fell on deaf ears,” he said.

The Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying calm had been restored.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Sulaiman Nguroje, said mass deployment of anti-riot operatives to the trouble areas had been effected.

“The DPO of the area has sent a report to the effect that there was a communal conflict. The commissioner of police immediately sent a team of mobile policemen to the area and I can assure you that the violence has been nipped in the bud,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nigerian Police Confirm Recovery Of Three Explosive Devices, Vehicle Used By Terrorists Who Attacked Ondo Catholic Church
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Killings: ESN Operatives Ready To Defend Churches In South-East From Attacks – IPOB
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Hoodlums Attacked Hausa Community In Ondo After Terrorists Struck Church, Killed Worshippers—Local Chief
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents In Early Morning Attack
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of DELSU Lecturer’s Wife Demand N10m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Announces Senate President, Lawan As Presidential Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tinubu Lied, No One Can Claim To Have Made Me Nigerian President— Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education I Never Had Opportunity To Attend School — Motorcyclist Says, Donates Writing Materials To Oyo State Pupils
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Only God Can Stop Me From Becoming Atiku Abubakar’s Running Mate – Delta Governor, Okowa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics AAC Sets Up Committee To Probe Leonard Nzenwa’s Alleged Fraudulent Activities, Recover Party's Properties
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Count Us Out – APC National Working Committee Rejects Lawan As Consensus Presidential Candidate, Insists On Northern Governors’ Position
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Deny He Anointed Senate President, Lawan As Consensus Candidate, He Only Confided In APC Chairman – Presidency Source
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Witness Reveals How UK Ex-Convict Defrauded Lagos Hotel Of Over N4million
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Ahmad Lawan Is Rubber Stamp, He’ll Crash APC Party – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Warns National Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Police Confirm Recovery Of Three Explosive Devices, Vehicle Used By Terrorists Who Attacked Ondo Catholic Church
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Highway, Burn Three Trucks, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad