Gunmen Enjoying Impunity, On Rampage Across Nigeria – Amnesty International Condemns Catholic Church Killings In Ondo

Global human rights body, Amnesty International, on Monday stated that the terrorists’ attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State, confirms the impunity being enjoyed by gunmen who are on the rampage across Nigeria.

The group asserted that the incident was a wake-up call to the authorities, who must now do everything they could to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime face justice.

Amnesty International's Nigeria Director, Osai Ojigho, made this known via her Twitter handle, while reacting to the killing of more than 40 worshippers, including women and children, at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo on Sunday.

In a tweet titled, “Nigeria: Perpetrators of St. Francis Church shooting must face justice,” Amnesty noted that the victims and their families have a right to know the truth about this shooting and to be provided with justice and reparations.

It called on the Nigerian judicial authorities to immediately launch a thorough and impartial investigation to identify the perpetrators of this crime, and to prosecute and judge them in fair trials, without recourse to the death penalty.

"What happened in Owo reveals the impunity enjoyed by gunmen on the rampage across Nigeria. This tragic event should offer a wake-up call for the authorities, who must now do everything they can to ensure the perpetrators of this appalling crime face justice.

"This brutal attack shows a complete disregard for the right to life. Under international human rights law, the Nigerian authorities have a duty to protect the right to life of its people in all circumstances.

"Victims and their families have a right to know the truth about this shooting and to be provided with justice and reparations. Amnesty International is calling on the Nigerian judicial authorities to immediately launch a thorough and impartial investigation to identify the perpetrators of this crime, and to prosecute and judge them in fair trials, without recourse to the death penalty," the tweet reads.