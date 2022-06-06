Gunmen Renew Attacks On Enugu Community, Kill One, Raze Houses

Hoodlums on Monday killed a man identified as Dennis Ike and burnt houses in renewed communal crisis in Oruku in the Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the assailants laid an ambush in the community in the early hours of Monday and shot dead Ike before proceeding to set ablaze the family houses of some persons including one Okechukwu Ukeh.

A community leader, who wants to remain anonymity, told SaharaReporters that the hoodlums woke the residents with sporadic gunshots around 5:30am on Monday.

He said that the deceased (Ike) was going out with his motorbike for the day's business before he was gunned down by the assailants who set his motorcycle and corpse ablaze.

He said, “We were woken up again this morning by the heavy sound of gunfire which forced many residents to remain indoors for several hours before security operatives arrived in the community. We came out only to see the corpse of the young man and his burnt motorcycle. The gunmen fled before the policemen arrived."

Oruku and Umuode communities have been in crisis for several years while the Enugu State Government attempted to settle the dispute by demarcating their boundary, which was in contention.

This was recommended by a Judicial Panel of Enquiry, but some aggrieved members of Oruku, who were opposed to the terms of settlement with Umuode, have continued to foment trouble in their own community.

Several lives and property have been lost to the conflict as some young men believed to have been armed by some politicians in Oruku have continued to attack their kinsmen who were allegedly marked for elimination for agreeing to settle the dispute with their Umuode neighbours.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached for his comments on the incident at the time of filling this report as his phone was not reachable.

However, some policemen deployed to the area were seen in a viral video trying to move the corpse of the deceased to the mortuary.