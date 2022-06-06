I Never Had Opportunity To Attend School — Motorcyclist Says, Donates Writing Materials To Oyo State Pupils

Adejare urged the students to always read their books and use the donated materials to enhance their studies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2022

A motorcyclist in Oyo State, Adegoke Adejare, has donated writing materials worth thousands of naira to pupils of St. Paul's Anglican School, Yanbule in Ibadan.

While giving out the writing materials which included books, pencils, pens and erasers to the school, Adejare urged the students to always read their books and use the donated materials to enhance their studies.

He said he never had the opportunity to attend a formal school but had vowed to support the government in development of the education sector.

He further said the donation was his little efforts at making his country a better place, by encouraging those who may be in need.

Nicknamed “One Nigeria”, Adejare urged his fellow Nigerians to collaborate with the government in revitalising the educational sector.

"This is what I like to do. I never had the opportunity to attend a formal school, so I have vowed to do my best to support the government in developing the education sector, through little gestures such as this,” he said.

In reaction, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Adeniran, said the Board is full of thanks for the biker's kind consideration to complement the government's effort.

Adeniran, who expressed happiness over Adegoke's gesture, said though the State Government was poised to make life better for pupils through provision of basic amenities, it also welcomes philanthropic gestures from members of the public.

He therefore called on key players in the education sector to support the Oyo State government in its efforts at moving the education sector forward.

According to him, “the government does not have all of the funding. Therefore, if Nigerians can come out to assist the government in this sector, I am certain the future of our children will be more secured.”

The Chairman also promised that the State Government will recognize his kind heartedness through a commendation letter.

Applauding Adejare's kindness towards the pupils, the Headmistress, St. Paul's Anglican School 2, Yanbule, Gbaroye Oluwatoyin said the gesture will encourage them.

Speaking on behalf of the Management and Teachers, she thanked Adejare for the gesture, vowing that the books would be put into judicious use.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Wike Sacks VC, Deputy VC Of Rivers State University
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Nigerian University Workers To Commence Strike On Monday
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Nigerian MBA Candidates Get $1.5m Yearly To Study In Lebanon
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Teacher Arraigned In Court For Requesting Nude Pictures From Pupil
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Adamawa School Principals Defy Free Education Order, Charge N22,000 Fees
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Joseph Icon, FUOYE Student Killed By Policemen, To Be Buried Today
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Announces Senate President, Lawan As Presidential Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tinubu Lied, No One Can Claim To Have Made Me Nigerian President— Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Only God Can Stop Me From Becoming Atiku Abubakar’s Running Mate – Delta Governor, Okowa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics AAC Sets Up Committee To Probe Leonard Nzenwa’s Alleged Fraudulent Activities, Recover Party's Properties
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Four Persons Killed In Communal Clashes In Adamawa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Count Us Out – APC National Working Committee Rejects Lawan As Consensus Presidential Candidate, Insists On Northern Governors’ Position
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Deny He Anointed Senate President, Lawan As Consensus Candidate, He Only Confided In APC Chairman – Presidency Source
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Witness Reveals How UK Ex-Convict Defrauded Lagos Hotel Of Over N4million
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Ahmad Lawan Is Rubber Stamp, He’ll Crash APC Party – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Warns National Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Police Confirm Recovery Of Three Explosive Devices, Vehicle Used By Terrorists Who Attacked Ondo Catholic Church
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Highway, Burn Three Trucks, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad