I Never Had Opportunity To Attend School — Motorcyclist Says, Donates Writing Materials To Oyo State Pupils

A motorcyclist in Oyo State, Adegoke Adejare, has donated writing materials worth thousands of naira to pupils of St. Paul's Anglican School, Yanbule in Ibadan.

While giving out the writing materials which included books, pencils, pens and erasers to the school, Adejare urged the students to always read their books and use the donated materials to enhance their studies.

He said he never had the opportunity to attend a formal school but had vowed to support the government in development of the education sector.

He further said the donation was his little efforts at making his country a better place, by encouraging those who may be in need.

Nicknamed “One Nigeria”, Adejare urged his fellow Nigerians to collaborate with the government in revitalising the educational sector.

"This is what I like to do. I never had the opportunity to attend a formal school, so I have vowed to do my best to support the government in developing the education sector, through little gestures such as this,” he said.

In reaction, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Adeniran, said the Board is full of thanks for the biker's kind consideration to complement the government's effort.

Adeniran, who expressed happiness over Adegoke's gesture, said though the State Government was poised to make life better for pupils through provision of basic amenities, it also welcomes philanthropic gestures from members of the public.

He therefore called on key players in the education sector to support the Oyo State government in its efforts at moving the education sector forward.

According to him, “the government does not have all of the funding. Therefore, if Nigerians can come out to assist the government in this sector, I am certain the future of our children will be more secured.”

The Chairman also promised that the State Government will recognize his kind heartedness through a commendation letter.

Applauding Adejare's kindness towards the pupils, the Headmistress, St. Paul's Anglican School 2, Yanbule, Gbaroye Oluwatoyin said the gesture will encourage them.

Speaking on behalf of the Management and Teachers, she thanked Adejare for the gesture, vowing that the books would be put into judicious use.