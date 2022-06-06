Nigeria Police Confirm Robbery Attack On Abuja Estate, Deny Abduction Of Residents

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has confirmed that there was a robbery attack on Efab Queens Estate located in Gwarinpa, Abuja but denied reports of the abduction of residents in the estate.

Confirming the robbery attack, the FCT police spokeswoman, Josephine Adeh in a statement issued on Monday said that no residents were abducted in the operation.

She said, "Nothing happened in the Gwarinpa estate. The only incident that occurred was a burglary at Queens Efab Estate, Galadima at around 3am.

“The police received the distress call and responded to it. No one was kidnapped. All the laptops, phones and gadgets that were stolen have been recovered by the police. There was no attack or kidnap at the Gwarimpa estate.”

