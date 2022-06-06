Nigerian Pastor On FBI-Wanted List For Internet Fraud Docked In Enugu State

Anozie was arrested by the EFCC Enugu Command on March 10, 2022 at Owerri following a credible intelligence the commission received.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a Pastor, Kelechi Vitalis Anozie, who was on the wanted list of the America Federal Bureau of Investigation for alleged involvement internet fraud in the United States.

The accused was arraigned alongside three others who are currently at large, Mr. Azubuike Ifeanyi Bright, Mrs. Amarachi Blessing Iro and Mr. Kelechi Patrick Iro, before Justice I.M Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu on a seven count charge bordering on money laundering.

A statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday, said the accused were arraigned on Friday, June 3, by its Enugu Zonal Command.

The statement read, "The defendant is alleged to have defrauded one F.F who lives in Illinois the sum of $135,800, and $47,000 from another American based in North Carolina.

"One of the counts reads, “that you Pastor Kelechi Vitalis Anozie, Mr Azubuike Ifeanyi Bright( now at large), Mrs Amarachi Blessing Iri (now at large) and Mr Kelechi Patrick Iro (now at large) sometime between 2017 and 2019, at Owerri within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria conspired among yourselves to commit a felony to wit: use and taking possession of fund that forms part of proceeds of an unlawful act and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21 (a) of the Money Laundering,(Prohibition) Act,2022 and Punishable under section 18(3) of the same Act.

"Anozie pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him. This prompted the prosecution counsel, Michael Ani, to ask the Court for a date for the commencement of trial. The defendant’s counsel, E. Adams prayed the court to grant his client bail.

"The defendant was granted bail in the sum of N10, 000,000 (Ten Million Naira) and one surety in like sum.

"The surety must be resident within the jurisdiction and own a property. He must also swear to an affidavit of means.

"The defendant is to deposit his international passport and passport photographs with the court. The case was adjourned until Friday June 10, 2022 for trial."

 

