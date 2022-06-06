Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy

The arrest of the suspects followed ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident and circumstances that led to the killing of 30 years old Usman.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command, has disclosed that 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence and killing of the late Ahmad Usman, a member of a vigilante group, in the Lugbe area of the FCT on June 4, 2022.

The FCT police command, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the victim would get justice.

The police spokesperson said the arrest of the suspects followed ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident and circumstances that led to the killing of 30 years old Usman.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday, assured that the command would get to the root of the matter and bring all the perpetrators to book

SaharaReporters had reported on Saturday that Usman was lynched by over 200 Muslims after an argument with an Imam at the popular Timber Garage, Federal Housing, Lugbe on Saturday.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police 10,000 Security Operatives Deployed For Kano Council Poll
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME I Started Kidnapping People After My Husband Was Killed In Zamfara, Woman Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Four Policemen Arrested For Extorting N70,000 From 16-yr-old Student
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Police Delaying Payment Of Dad’s Death Benefit Since 2003 Despite 30 Years Of Service – Son
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Six Innocent Youths Suffering In Adamawa Police Custody For Atrocities Committed By Hausa/Fulani Hoodlums – Cleric
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Invade Pastor Adeboye’s Town, Kidnap Three Chinese, Kill Policeman
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Announces Senate President, Lawan As Presidential Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Highway, Burn Three Trucks, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tinubu Lied, No One Can Claim To Have Made Me Nigerian President— Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Pastor On FBI-Wanted List For Internet Fraud Docked In Enugu State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Witness Reveals How UK Ex-Convict Defrauded Lagos Hotel Of Over N4million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani Withdraws From APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Killings: ESN Operatives Ready To Defend Churches In South-East From Attacks – IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Singer, Banky W Again Wins PDP House Of Representatives Primary In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents In Early Morning Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Denies Endorsing Senate President Lawan Or Anyone As APC Consensus Presidential Candidate, Says No Imposition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Northern Governors Meet Buhari, Insist On Southern Presidential Candidate, Reject Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Buhari’s Government Is A Terrorist Government, President, APC Leaders Partied And Laughed Hours After Ondo Church Attack – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad