Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command, has disclosed that 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence and killing of the late Ahmad Usman, a member of a vigilante group, in the Lugbe area of the FCT on June 4, 2022.

The FCT police command, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the victim would get justice.

The police spokesperson said the arrest of the suspects followed ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident and circumstances that led to the killing of 30 years old Usman.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday, assured that the command would get to the root of the matter and bring all the perpetrators to book

SaharaReporters had reported on Saturday that Usman was lynched by over 200 Muslims after an argument with an Imam at the popular Timber Garage, Federal Housing, Lugbe on Saturday.