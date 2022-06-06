Nigerian Police Confirm Recovery Of Three Explosive Devices, Vehicle Used By Terrorists Who Attacked Ondo Catholic Church

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has condemned the terrorists’ attack at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owa-luwa in Owo, Ondo State, which led to the killing of innocent worshippers on Sunday.

The IGP made this known via the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stating that the IGP had ordered the deployment of specialised operatives of the Police EOD-CBRNE, police experts, and other tactical units from the Force Headquarters for comprehensive investigation.

Adejobi noted that all efforts were being made to bring the culprits of the gruesome killing to book.

He further stated that police Investigators who were part of the First Responders deployed to the scene had recovered pellets of expended AK-47 ammunition and three unexploded IEDs.

He said, “The gunmen, from preliminary investigations, invaded the church with arms and materials suspected to be explosives. Police investigators who were part of the First Responders deployed to the scene have recovered pellets of expended AK-47 ammunition while the Explosive Ordnance Devices – Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosives (EOD-CBRNE) unit confirmed the use of Explosives as fragments of the IEDs used were found and after thorough sweeping of the scene, three unexploded IEDs were recovered at the scene of the incident.

“Further investigations revealed that some of the gunmen disguised as congregants, while other armed men who had positioned themselves around the church premises from different directions, fired into the church. The assailants fled the scene using a Nissan Sunny car with Reg No. AKR 895 AG, which was snatched from the owner, and escaped through Owo/Ute road. The vehicle has been recovered while the owner of the vehicle is currently assisting the Police in its investigations.

“The IGP has ordered full-scale investigations into the incident in order to bring to book the perpetrators of the gruesome killing of the worshippers at the church. The IGP has further ordered the deployment of specialized operatives of the Police EOD-CBRNE, police experts, and other tactical units from the Force Headquarters for a comprehensive investigation, and for immediate interception of the villains.”

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, condoles with the Ondo State Government, family members, relatives, and friends of the victims who lost their lives in the unfortunate attack. He equally assures that the heartless killers of the harmless victims, particularly innocent children, would be made to face the full wrath of the law, while the Force will emplace strategies to forestall similar future occurrences,” he added.