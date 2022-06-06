Nigerian Singer, Banky W Again Wins PDP House Of Representatives Primary In Lagos

Nigerian musician and aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W, has won the Peoples Democratic Party rerun primary election Eti-Osa constituency House of Representatives ticket in the 2023 general elections.

The singer garnered 24 votes out of 29 votes cast by delegates at the primary rerun held in Lagos on Monday.

This was also confirmed in a video on his campaign Instagram page showing the counting of the votes, as attendees chanted victory songs and lifted him up in the air.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Banky W insisted the won the PDP ticket to represent Eti-Osa federal constituency in Lagos State, noting that an election result showing he lost was fake.

This rerun election came two weeks after controversies as to Banky W’s victory as an election result surfaced in May claiming that Banky W lost and Aiboni Sam was the winner.

But speaking, Banky W camp had said, “Hello, please this result is false. We have spoken to almost all the leaders in the PDP. They are all working on it and have asked Banky to remain calm and allow them to sort it out. It appears that Sam allegedly was able to maneuver to get a result sheet in his favour, for an election that Banky Wellington won, which was witnessed by everyone.

“In attendance were officials from the INEC, DSS, former Deputy Governor of Lagos Mama Bucknor, National Delegate Captain Shelle, LGA Chairman Yusuf Arubiewe, the LGA Secretariat and the entire principal and adhoc Delegates from all of our wards.

“In the meantime, we must get every single PDP member and delegate in Eti-Osa and Lagos state to speak up for the truth and for justice and for their mandate that is trying to be stolen from them. This must not stand.”