Ondo Church Killings: ESN Operatives Ready To Defend Churches In South-East From Attacks – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to support its security department, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to protect and guard worship centres during service.

The pro-Biafra group made the appeal following the terrorists attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday where over 40 Christians who attended Pentecost commemoration were massacred without security agencies apprehending any of the assailants.

A statement by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, accused the Federal Government and its security agencies of behind the attacks in the South, alleging that it is part of the jihads going on in the country.

He said “IPOB had repeatedly suggested that Christians should stop their dependence on the government of Nigeria for security of life and properties. The reason is that the current regime has only one interest and that is Fulani interest.”

“Fulani terrorists masquerading as politicians and security agents, are the ones heading Nigeria Army, Police and other security agencies and are responsible for the recruitment of terrorists who were massacring innocent Christians, Muslims and Non-Muslims," Powerful alleged.

The separatist group stated that it was high time Christians stopped lamenting and braced up to defend themselves against future attacks.

The statement added, “We are equally advising Christian Association of Nigeria CAN to stop just condemning attacks from these terrorists from the Sahel or praying for God’s intervention and start acting in defence of Christians in Nigeria.

“Condemnation does not raise people from graves; therefore we suggest again to Christian Association of Nigeria that the only remedy is to be prepared to withstand the terrorists and jihadists who were sponsored by unfortunate politicians and government of Nigeria to eliminate every citizen in the country.

“In view of these sacrilegious activities and dastardly act, we call on Biafran Christians as a matter of urgency organise themselves and find a unique way to support and equip already established iron dome “the ESN” operatives to protect the land and ensure they protect their churches any day of worship."

It added, “Including protection of all markets in the southern part of the country, providing security for the people and their properties because “Ugo Eberela na ngbagbu” the Eagles have patched at the point of killing range.

"The ESN has the training, strategy and toughness to confront bandits and ensure that they do not set their foot in our land but we need support.

“IPOB needs maximum support of politicians, men and women of God and all the above mentioned bodies that may deem it fit to constitute themselves into a strong body and unit or associations.

“All children of God and religious bodies throughout Biafraland should as a matter of urgency support this call now that we have the right people and perfect arrangements to safeguard our land.”