Ondo Church Massacre: PDP Accuses Buhari Government, APC Of Complicity In Terrorist Attacks, Killings In Nigeria

The party, which made the allegation on Monday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, further condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement on the incident, describing it as a lame and disconnected press statement.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 06, 2022

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) silence on the heinous massacre of congregants at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday by terrorists has proved that the ruling party is complicit in the terrorist attacks and killings across the nation.

 

The PDP pointed out that the President’s statement did not demonstrate any Presidential empathy, concern, assurances, and commitment expected of a nation’s Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces.

 

According to PDP, the statement was feeble and insensitive, as “the statement by the Presidency is a further confirmation of the tacit sympathy for terrorism by the APC administration”.

 

“This is because, in saner climes, the President would personally address the nation on the gruesome murder of many citizens under his care. President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence is deafening and points to allegations in the public space that terrorists are enjoying tacit accommodation from the highest level of the APC administration.

 

“It is indeed unpardonable that as terrorists were murdering our citizens in Owo, President Buhari was busy in the comfort, luxury and safety of the Presidential Villa, having dinner with APC leaders and conducting political meetings aimed at perpetuating APC’s fraudulent, insensitive, inhumane and vicious government on hapless Nigerians.

 

“Such actions by the APC and President Buhari, who has woefully failed in his promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front, continue to embolden terrorists to carry out more terrible attacks on our citizens.

 

“The inexcusable stance of the APC also lends credence to the fears already expressed by Nigerians that there is planned orchestration of crisis by the APC in various parts of the country to derail the scheduled 2023 general elections,” the statement read in part.

 

The party challenged the ruling APC to address the allegation that its leaders are supporters of terrorists and imported mercenaries from neighbouring countries to assist it to win the 2019 presidential election.

 

saharareporters, new york

