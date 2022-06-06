Osinbajo, Tinubu Visit Owo After Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church, Ex-Lagos Gov Makes Donation

The Vice-President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, paid a visit to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo local government area of Ondo State.



Terrorists on Sunday attacked the church and killed scores of worshippers, leaving several others with injuries.

Osinbajo paid a visit to the area to offer his condolences to the victims of Sunday’s attack and their families. He further noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a full-scale investigation into the attack.



Addressing journalists while at the church, Osinbajo said, “It's terrible. I'm here on behalf of the President as well as the government to express our sincere condolences to the people of this community. The President already ordered a full-scale investigation into this.”



Meanwhile, former Governor of Lagos State and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu also paid a visit to the scene of the attack, adding that he had donated a sum of N50 million to the victims and their families.



Tinubu who condemned the attack further urged anyone with vital information about it to visit the nearest police station to aid in investigations.



He said, “Let's pray such will never happen again. Those who lost their lives to this attack, may they rest in peace.



“Anyone with information with regards to this shouldn't be scared to approach the police. May we never witness such again. It has happened, but I want to implore us all to be behind the government.



“Yes, I'm donating N50 million to the church for those who got injured, those who lost their loved ones.”

