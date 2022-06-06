Owo Church Killings: Bandits Are The Culprits, Not Northerners In Ondo State – Islamic Group, MURIC

The group further alleged that the terrorists were influenced lately to carry out several attacks nationwide due to the ransom money usually being paid by abductees.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2022

The Muslim Right Concerns Group, otherwise known as MURIC led by Prof Ishaq Akintola, has again condemned the horrible killing of members of the congregation of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday.

Akintola stated in a release on Monday that there was no tribal and political motivation for the Sunday terrorists' attack.

The group further alleged that the terrorists were influenced lately to carry out several attacks nationwide due to the ransom money usually being paid by abductees.

The statement reads in part, “From all indications, it now looks more like a bandits’ attack particularly after learning that the attackers also kidnapped some people. Pecuniary gain may therefore be the motive behind the attack. The fact that the same bandits have been attacking both mosques and churches while killing and kidnapping both Muslims and Christians necessitates caution.

“The Hausa communities that are being attacked are also victims of banditry in their states. Those Northerners who have been attacked or who are already being targeted in Ondo State and other places are therefore not the culprits.

“The motive of the bandits is the money they hope to get from the families of their kidnapped victims. Churches, mosques, schools, trains, buses, etc are usually attacked by them because they see those places not only as soft targets but also as places where they can get large numbers of people. The higher the number of victims the bigger the expected ransom; they make their attacks as ferocious as possible in order to create fear in the hearts of people.”

The statement continued: "We call on the good people of Nigeria to come together against men of evil. We must know the difference between religion, ethnicity and crime. Let us not identify criminals by their tribes or their faiths in order not to hurt innocent people.

“Those who committed this atrocity inside the church have lost their humanity. It must be noted that they are under the influence of narcotics. They are not even ordinary agents of Shaytan but Shaytan incarnate. Both Christians and Muslims must unite to device means of overpowering them.

“The information paraphernalia at both the federal and state levels should be set in motion to create awareness of the danger of reprisal attacks for fear of the bandwagon effect it may generate.

“MURIC reminds Nigerians that justice is a square peg. Vengeance is a round hole. The two cannot match. What you seek to get is not what you achieve and the cycle of violence can go on ad infinitum until it gets back to those who initiated it.

“Worse still, reprisal attacks may lead to war. Let us learn from Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Sudan. Rockets are still falling on Ukranian infrastructure. It is painful watching the fast destruction of civilisation on such massive scale. We therefore appeal to all and sundry to leave this matter in the hands of the security agencies.

“We are waiting for swift action from the Federal Government (FG). Compensation should be paid to the bereaved families. Those injured should be treated at FG’s expense while the cost of repairing the church should be taken up by FG. Besides, the state government should be forthcoming in terms of hospitality towards the victims’ families and trauma management by experts. They must be made to feel the presence of government.

“We advise the leadership of the Muslim community in Owo, Ondo State to initiate sympathy and courtesy visits to St. Francis Catholic Church. We must forge unity at a time enemies of peace have done their worst. Let us defeat public enemies with exchanges of neighbourliness.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Ondo Church Killings: ESN Operatives Ready To Defend Churches In South-East From Attacks – IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents In Early Morning Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Enjoying Impunity, On Rampage Across Nigeria – Amnesty International Condemns Catholic Church Killings In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Abduct Wives, Children Of Former Zamfara State Accountant-General
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Renew Attacks On Enugu Community, Kill One, Raze Houses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Osinbajo, Tinubu Visit Owo After Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church, Ex-Lagos Gov Makes Donation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Announces Senate President, Lawan As Presidential Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Highway, Burn Three Trucks, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tinubu Lied, No One Can Claim To Have Made Me Nigerian President— Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Pastor On FBI-Wanted List For Internet Fraud Docked In Enugu State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Witness Reveals How UK Ex-Convict Defrauded Lagos Hotel Of Over N4million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani Withdraws From APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Killings: ESN Operatives Ready To Defend Churches In South-East From Attacks – IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Singer, Banky W Again Wins PDP House Of Representatives Primary In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents In Early Morning Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Denies Endorsing Senate President Lawan Or Anyone As APC Consensus Presidential Candidate, Says No Imposition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Northern Governors Meet Buhari, Insist On Southern Presidential Candidate, Reject Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Buhari’s Government Is A Terrorist Government, President, APC Leaders Partied And Laughed Hours After Ondo Church Attack – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad