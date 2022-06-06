PDP Supporters, Others Fight Dirty Over N10,000 Cash Gift From Former Ekiti Governor, Fayose

The hoodlums were seen struggling to get something from the cash gift from Fayose which they later realised was N10,000.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2022

Many people were injured in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State during the weekend as supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and hoodlums fought while sharing a cash gift from Ayodele Fayose, former governor of the state.
 
The former governor was at the popular Fayose market to campaign for his stooge, Bisi Kolawole, who is the PDP candidate in the June 18 governorship election in the state.

Kolawole is a former lawmaker representing Efon constituency in the state house of assembly.
 
He also served as commissioner of environment between 2015 and 2018.
 
In a video seen by SaharaReporters, the hoodlums were seen struggling to get something from the cash gift from Fayose which they later realised was N10,000.
 
A source who shared the video with SaharaReporters said an attempt by some of them to bolt with the money led to a free-for-all.
 
“The money Fayose gave to ‘boys’ and his supporters caused 'yawa' (problem) oh. While he gave Fayose Market association N250,000, He gave those boys N10,000. Yes, it’s N10,000 but you know they didn’t count the money initially and they were N200 naira notes.
 
“Immediately he handed over the money to one of them, they started exchanging blows, running after each other to share the peanuts,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Announces Senate President, Lawan As Presidential Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tinubu Lied, No One Can Claim To Have Made Me Nigerian President— Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani Withdraws From APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Singer, Banky W Again Wins PDP House Of Representatives Primary In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Denies Endorsing Senate President Lawan Or Anyone As APC Consensus Presidential Candidate, Says No Imposition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Northern Governors Meet Buhari, Insist On Southern Presidential Candidate, Reject Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Announces Senate President, Lawan As Presidential Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Highway, Burn Three Trucks, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tinubu Lied, No One Can Claim To Have Made Me Nigerian President— Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Pastor On FBI-Wanted List For Internet Fraud Docked In Enugu State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Witness Reveals How UK Ex-Convict Defrauded Lagos Hotel Of Over N4million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani Withdraws From APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Ondo Church Killings: ESN Operatives Ready To Defend Churches In South-East From Attacks – IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Singer, Banky W Again Wins PDP House Of Representatives Primary In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents In Early Morning Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Denies Endorsing Senate President Lawan Or Anyone As APC Consensus Presidential Candidate, Says No Imposition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Northern Governors Meet Buhari, Insist On Southern Presidential Candidate, Reject Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Buhari’s Government Is A Terrorist Government, President, APC Leaders Partied And Laughed Hours After Ondo Church Attack – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad