Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers In Anambra, Rescue Victims

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have killed two gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening.

SaharaReporters gathered on Monday that the hoodlums had kidnapped two men and stolen their car. The security operatives ran after them and engaged them at Oko where they were neutralised and rescued their victims unhurt.

A video of the incident which SaharaReporters obtained shows the hoodlums laying on the road in a pool of blood.

The operatives could be heard saying, "Why are you killing us (policemen), what have we done to you? You people claim bullet no dey enter but today God has helped us and it entered (You people claim you cannot be harmed by bullets but that didn’t happen today; God has helped us). See charms everywhere on your body. You wear charms go and do bad thing (sic), how will it help you."

Also, the policemen explained in the video that they (hoodlums) engaged the hoodlums at Oko Junction after they had kidnapped someone.

The state police command has confirmed the incident.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident on the telephone, said the police commissioner would brief journalists officially on the incident and other things by 11 am today (Monday).